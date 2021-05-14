Police investigate suspicious death of man found on Abbotsford road
Police have identified a man whose body was found on a road in Abbotsford, B.C., as they try to determine the cause of what appears to be a suspicious death.
Body of 55-year-old was found early Saturday morning
Police have identified a man whose body was found on a road in Abbotsford, B.C., as they try to determine the cause of what appears to be a suspicious death.
Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department says the 55-year-old was a resident of the Fraser Valley community, but did not release his name.
She says initial indications suggest the death is not linked to recent gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
Police responded to a report of a body discovered last Saturday around 6 a.m., and said in a release then that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run of a pedestrian.
The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation about when the man could have died.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?