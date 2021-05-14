Police investigate suspicious death of man found on Abbotsford road

Police have identified a man whose body was found on a road in Abbotsford, B.C., as they try to determine the cause of what appears to be a suspicious death.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department says the 55-year-old was a resident of the Fraser Valley community, but did not release his name.

She says initial indications suggest the death is not linked to recent gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police responded to a report of a body discovered last Saturday around 6 a.m., and said in a release then that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run of a pedestrian.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation about when the man could have died.