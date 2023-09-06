B.C. declares 2023 wildfires a disaster eligible for funding assistance

The province has declared this year's wildfires an event that is eligible for disaster financial assistance (DFA), and communities can now apply for funding help to repair damaged public infrastructure.

British Columbia's worst wildfire season on record has seen more than 2,000 wildfires since April 1 and over 22,000 square kilometres burned, including significant damage to population centres like West Kelowna and the north Shuswap.

"These numbers are astronomical," said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma. "It has been a relentless fire season which has been compounded by severe drought and the impact of climate change."

DFA money is available to local governments and First Nations to assist in a slate of work and expenses related to rebuilding or repairing "essential" public infrastructure and paying insurance deductibles.

"The full extent of the damage caused so far through this wildfire season is not yet known, but this doesn't change the pain and hardship many people are going through. It is profound," said Ma.

Watch | 2023 wildfire damage declared eligible for disaster financial assistance

B.C. wildfire and drought update Duration 51:42 B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma, Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston and other officials give an update on the ongoing wildfire and drought situation in the province.

Over 400 wildfires continue to burn in B.C., but with cooler September weather, the hope is the worst is over, even with no notable rain in the forecast.

Drought conditions continue to present an increasing concern, with 80 per cent of the province at the most severe drought Level 4 or 5, conditions that are affecting the ecosystem and the many farmers, ranchers and industrial users who are under water use restrictions.

Ma said the best-case scenario would be a prolonged period of rain that would gently recharge water bodies and groundwater. She said the worst-case scenario would be similar to 2021, when a series of atmospheric rivers triggered massive flooding and landslides.

"It is unlike any kind of drought conditions the province has ever faced and, in my opinion, truly is a sleeping giant of a natural disaster that we are challenged with right now. The impacts will be very, very real," said Ma.