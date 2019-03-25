An online bathing suit dealer claiming to be based in Vancouver has a record number of complaints filed against it with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

It might also be lying about its location. An investigation launched into Bikinishe's practices in February by the BBB revealed its listed address at 789 W Pender Street in Vancouver doesn't exist.

It says complaints have been made by shoppers in 27 different states in the U.S.

Karla Davis, a spokesperson for the BBB, says Bikinishe posted its business profile in July 2018. Since then there's been an increasing number of concerns.

"Since the start of March they've received 62 [complaints]," she said. "And out of the 4,300 businesses we have in our database, they actually have the record for the highest number of complaints received in less than four weeks."

Merchandise not delivered

Many complainants, like this one included in a BBB news release, said the customer service was lacking:

"I ordered two items from this company and they say it takes them 2-5 days to ship orders. It's been 3 weeks and I have contacted their customer service 3 times (they have no phone just email). I have not gotten a response and my order has still not been processed.... In my last email, I asked them to respond or else I was going to file a complaint. No response."

No complaints have been made by Canadians but the BBB says it expects that to change as the weather warms.

Among the concerns, the BBB says the most common are related to customers paying for merchandise that was never delivered, lack of communication about the status of the order and difficulty in processing returns.

The BBB urges online shoppers to take their time and read the fine print before submitting an order.