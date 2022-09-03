Fire in northeastern B.C.'s Peace region expected to grow: wildfire service

Sustained winds and hot, dry conditions in the Peace region are driving the growth of the Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson's Hope in northern B.C.

It is now estimated to be 45 square kilometres in size, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

The service described fire activity as "aggressive" on Friday, and said it expects the fire to grow on Saturday.

It's one of two wildfires in the area that were upgraded to wildfires of note on Thursday.

The wildfire service says the fire is headed in the direction of Hudson's Hope — about 368 kilometres north of Prince George — but there is currently no threat to the community, highway, or nearby B.C. Hydro dams.

The other wildfire, near Dinosaur Lake, is just five kilometres from B.C. Hydro's Peace Canyon Dam and the Hudson's Hope Suspension Bridge on Highway 29. Firefighters established control lines around the perimeter of the fire Thursday evening and further growth is not expected.

An evacuation alert was issued by the Peace River Regional District for the area near Battleship Mountain. The district says there are no homes in the alert zone, but some recreation sites along a forest service road near Carbon Lake may be impacted.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area due to smoke from the fires.