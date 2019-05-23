This story is part of Amy Bell's column Parental Guidance, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

Music can transcend cultures, eras and ages — and most people have a pretty strong opinion about what sounds good. But as a parent, is it better to leave your child to march to the beat of their own drum or should you sing the praises of your favourite bands?

As much as I'm down with exposing my children to all sorts of things I think are amazing — I tend to draw the line when it comes to music. Turn off that Fleetwood Mac and let them go their own way!

I consider myself lucky to have parents for whom music wasn't an incredible passion — but left to my own devices, I was able to firmly identify what spoke to me without their influence or interference.

One of my best memories is suddenly discovering a 45 of Diana Ross and the Supreme's Baby Love in the basement of a relative when I was seven.

Hearing that music for the first time lit up something in me I hadn't felt before — because I hadn't heard that type of music. That one song encouraged me to seek out songs and artists I still listen to today. Music is important — and so is that sense of discovery.

Grant McDonaugh is the owner of Zulu Records in Vancouver and he sees lots of parents directing their children to the classics. But more importantly, he sees a lot of kids rummaging through the racks and finding those gems that speak to them — and it can lead to much more than a great playlist.

"It's a great calling card to meet other people who have similar musical tastes, which leads to so many other things." says McDonaugh.

I think every household should have a guitar - Daniel Wesley, musician

Music can also be an important tool for children to negotiate different times in their life — to identify feelings and work through them.

Bowen Island musician Daniel Wesley is raising two young boys and he's delighted to see them gravitate toward certain music — like reggae or Bruno Mars — that he wouldn't necessarily listen to on his own. It's not his music he wants them to enjoy but music itself and all it can do for them.

"It's just as important as going outside and playing," says Wesley. "I think every household should have a guitar."

Do I love listening to to my kids' tunes? Not always, but I love the passion my son has begun to display for ambient techno music and heavy rock. Same goes for the adoration my daughter clearly feels for whatever YouTube artists she's currently discovered.

They've listened to plenty of Motown and R&B in their lives, but I harbour no delusions that they'll suddenly start listening to "my" music anytime soon.

But one day when I'm no longer around, I hope they'll smile when they hear Stevie Wonder or Otis Redding. Because music can conjure up a person and memory, and in those moments, I'll be there. And if music has that kind of power, I want them to learn how to harness it for themselves.