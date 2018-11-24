Batten down the hatches! Storm headed for the South Coast Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island because of a winter storm approaching Sunday night.

The government weather service says it expects strong winds will hit Metro Vancouver Sunday night and stay through until Tuesday.

Environment Canada says it expects rain to start Sunday night over Vancouver Island and then make its way to the Lower Mainland by early Monday morning.

It said some areas could get rain warnings on Monday.

On Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island, strong winds are expected to arrive Saturday night.