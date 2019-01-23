Batstone murder trial wraps after 3 months

Closing arguments in the trial of Lisa Batstone have wrapped up in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster after three months.

Batstone was charged with second degree murder, following the discovery of the body of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan, in the back of her Mazda hatchback in December 2014.

Teagan had been smothered to death with a plastic bag, as she slept in the living room during a "camp out" with her mother.

The defence and Crown agree that Batstone killed her but disagree on whether there was intent to kill.

Crown argues there was, but defence said Batstone was suffering from depression, anxiety and possible borderline personality disorder, and she should be convicted of manslaughter, not second degree murder.

In his closing arguments, Crown counsel Christopher McPherson referred to testimony Batstone had earlier held a knife over Teagan but "chickened out" and then came back with the bag.

Teagan with her father, Gabe Batstone, at his cousin Travis McGibbon's wedding. (McGibbon family)

He also referred to statements Batstone made to a nurse where she reportedly said she did not want Teagan's father "to do to her, what he did to me. I was afraid she had my brain. I had to save and protect her."

The motive, McPherson said, was to keep the child from her father, Gabe Batstone, because of a lengthy history of acrimony.

Family watches

Watching it all for those three months were Don and Jeanne McGibbon and their son, Travis. Jeanne is Gabe Batstone's aunt.

The family said they couldn't do an on-camera interview, as it was too emotional but provided a handwritten statement to CBC.

"It has been hard to listen to the horrible details of [Teagan's] murder, as well as having to listen to the defence blaming everyone but the [mother] for the murder."

"In the end, nobody wins here. Teagan's gone and we are all losers," they wrote.

Teagan Batstone with a favourite doll. (McGibbon Family)

They described Teagan as a sweet child who loved Travis's baby son and her own two half-brothers who live in Ottawa with Gabe Batstone, Lisa Batstone's ex-husband.

They said the last time they saw Teagan was at her favourite restaurant, a White Spot in Maple Ridge, in November 2014, about a month before she died.

They await the verdict.

Judge Catherine Murray said it is a difficult decision and will be delivered on March 22.