B.C. man dies of rabies after coming into contact with bat

A 21-year-old B.C. man has died of rabies after coming into contact with a bat on Vancouver Island, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry said the man came into contact with the bat in mid May and began showing symptoms six weeks later. He died at at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. His identity has not been released.

The man is the second person in B.C. to have died of rabies since 1924. The last case in B.C. was in 2003.

