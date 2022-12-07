Former B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault alleged to have occurred while he was in office

The former mayor of Kelowna has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred while he was still mayor.

The single charge against Colin Basran was announced Wednesday afternoon by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

The charge has not been tested in court.

In a statement, the BCPS said the incident allegedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022. The BCPS said Brock Martland was appointed on Oct. 13 as special prosecutor in relation to the investigation.

Basran is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2023, in Kelowna Provincial Court.

