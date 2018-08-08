Baseball streaker accepts 6-month redress

The Safeco streaker has received a six-month conditional sentence after appearing fully clothed in a Seattle courtroom.

David McClearn​, reported to be an Irish national living in Vancouver, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after making a naked dash in front of 41,000 spectators at the Aug. 4 game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Criminal trespass is considered a gross misdemeanour in the U.S. with maximum penalties of a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.

At Wednesday's arraignment, the Seattle City Attorney's Office offered McClearn a six-month dispositional continuance, which he accepted. That means he can avoid jail time and a fine if he stays away from Safeco Field and does not commit any more crimes.

"In that Mr. McClearn has no criminal history, we felt this was the most appropriate way to resolve the incident," said spokesman Dan Nolte.

If McClearn abides by the conditions, the charge will be dismissed and cleared from his record in six months time.

An online fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $4,000 for McClearn's legal costs has raised $25.