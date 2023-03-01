Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

BASE jumper rescued after parachute mishap left him dangling off cliff face near Squamish, B.C.

In a thrill-seeking expedition gone wrong, a BASE jumper was rescued Tuesday evening after getting caught in a tree on the Stawamus Chief near Squamish, B.C.

North Shore Rescue's night hoist team called in to extract jumper from tree on snow-covered ledge

Arrthy Thayaparan · CBC News ·
Man in a red and black parachute is stuck on a tree over a rocky, snow-covered slope.
A BASE jumper required a night-time rescue after his parachute got caught in a tree on a ledge of the Stawamus Chief rock face on Tuesday evening. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

In a thrill-seeking expedition gone wrong, a BASE jumper was rescued Tuesday evening after getting caught in a tree on the Stawamus Chief rock face near Squamish, B.C.

Jim Loree, search manager at North Shore Rescue, said the jumper's parachute opened at the wrong angle after he jumped from the top of the mountain's cliffs.

Instead of gliding away from the mountain, the jumper was propelled into the rock wall and was left dangling from a tree on a snow-covered ledge, Loree said. 

Squamish Search and Rescue was first on the scene around 5 p.m. PT to assess the situation, but ran out of daylight to attempt a rescue. 

North Shore Rescue's night hoist team and Talon helicopters were called in to handle the "tactical situation," Loree said. 

"We determined we should fly in quite a bit higher above him and just do a longer hoist," he said, adding a single rescuer was lowered down to secure the jumper in a harness and stabilize them for extraction by helicopter. 

"We did have concerns about blowing [the jumper] off the wall," Loree said, but the rescue was successful. 

Helicopter with rescuers climbing in on a snowy slope with snow-covered trees in the background.
North Shore Rescue's night hoist team and Talon helicopters were called to the scene by Squamish Search and Rescue for assistance with the rescue. Squamish rescuers attempted to save the jumper, but ran out of daylight. (North Shore Rescue/Instagram)

The jumper did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

"He was super, super lucky ... It could have been a vastly different outcome," said Loree.

BASE jumping involves jumping off fixed objects, like bridges or cliffs, and deploying a parachute to slowly descend. 

Loree said North Shore Rescue's night hoisting equipment is "super valuable" and meant the Squamish team avoided a lengthy rope rescue that could have put more lives at risk. 

"It was a great team effort with Squamish [Search and Rescue] and North Shore Rescue, and we're happy they called us," he said. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arrthy Thayaparan

Arrthy Thayaparan is an associate producer at CBC Vancouver. She's interested in health, environment, and community stories. You can contact her at arrthy.thayaparan@cbc.ca.

    With files from Jessica Cheung

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now