Police watchdog investigating after RCMP shoot man near Barriere, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating after RCMP officers shot a man near Barriere in northern B.C. on Friday night.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. PT on Friday at the 2900-block of Highway 5.

According to Mounties, they had received a report that the man had been dropped off on the side of the road and "picked up what appeared to be a weapon". CBC News has reached out to RCMP to clarify what the nature of the report was.

After officers reached the area, RCMP say an "interaction" ensued and the man was shot by police.

He was injured and subsequently taken to hospital, according to Mounties, and the IIO is now investigating the case to determine how exactly police were involved.

Meanwhile, Mounties say the RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section is conducting its own criminal investigation.

It is the 70th time this year that B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate police actions.

The IIO is asking for anyone with more information to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.