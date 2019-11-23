Barriere RCMP investigate attempted child abduction

Police in Barriere, B.C. are asking the public to be extra vigilant following the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old child on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., RCMP say a girl was walking on Dunn Lake Road, near Barriere Town Road when she was reportedly approached by an unknown man.

"The man allegedly grabbed the girl by the wrist and she fought back, freeing herself and then ran off," said Barriere RCMP Cpl. Rob Welsman.

Welsman said a police dog was brought in to search for the suspect, while officers spoke with local residents about the event.

Police have yet to locate or identify the suspect, who is described as 40 years old, 5' 7" tall, with hazel eyes, short brown hair, and a full beard measuring four inches in length shaped into a point.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with black lettering, and black pants.

Parents are being encouraged to speak with their children about safety protocols, and to closely monitor them as the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and has video surveillance or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918.

Those with urgent information on the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts should call 911.

Barrier is a municipality in central B.C., located north of Kamloops.