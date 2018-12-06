Skip to Main Content
Paramedics responding to carbon monoxide poisoning at Barriere home
The B.C. Ambulance Service said two ground ambulances and two air ambulances were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Ground ambulances, air ambulances en route

Paramedics are responding to another "incident" of carbon monoxide poisoning in Barriere, B.C.

Paramedics are responding to a report of carbon monoxide at a home in Barriere, B.C.

A tweet from the service said carbon monoxide poisoning has been confirmed.

On Wednesday, 13 people at a Vancouver office were taken to hospital due to a poisoning incident involving the colourless, odourless and tasteless gas.

More to come.

