Barnston Island under evacuation alert due to possible flooding

Metro Vancouver is urging residents of Barnston Island near Surrey to brace for a potential evacuation order over the long weekend due to possible flooding.

About 150 people live on the island, situated on the Fraser River, between Surrey and Pitt Meadows.

Metro Vancouver, which issued an evacuation alert Thursday, says residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

A local state of emergency has been declared, restricting access to the island, while Barnston Island Regional Park is also closed.

Metro Vancouver, which is responsible for emergency management for the area, says it has established a command post on site to coordinate any potential evacuation. Officials are also monitoring river levels, patrolling dikes and deploying sandbags.

Flood response information has been shared with the Katzie First Nation, which has a reserve on the small island.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre, Environment Canada and Emergency Management B.C. have warned that snowmelt and precipitation could lead to increasing river flows over the next several days.

Metro Vancouver issued the following recommendations for residents of the island: