English Bay barge won't be chilling much longer as long-awaited removal begins this week

There's finally a timeline for the removal of a massive barge that washed up on Sunset Beach in Vancouver during a storm last November.

The City of Vancouver says Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd. (VanPile), the company it contracted to take apart and remove the empty boat, will start work in English Bay this week.

The barge ran aground on Nov. 15 because of strong winds, rough seas and a high tide. After attempts to refloat the barge failed, it became a fixture at the site.

"The barge removal has been carefully planned in consultation with industry experts, partners and First Nation groups," the city said in a statement.

"Hazardous material, archaeological and structural assessments have been completed to ensure the sensitive marine environment is protected."

In the coming days, VanPile will put up safety barriers and fences around the area. The next stage involves additional site preparation and the installation of temporary piles to secure the barge.

The Vancouver Park Board installed a sign near the barge that ran aground near Sunset Beach during the storms of Nov. 15, renaming it Barge Chilling Beach — a cheeky reference to Dude Chilling Park. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Then the boat's walls and hulls will be removed in sections. Everything will be loaded onto support barges and shipped away to a staging area, where it will be processed and recycled.

Last December, the Vancouver Park Board gave the city a "holiday gift" by temporarily putting up a sign, renaming the area Barge Chilling Beach.

The city says the work should have a "minimal impact" on park activities, though residents and visitors can expect periods of noise Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Once deconstruction has started, the rest of the removal process is expected to take 12 to 15 weeks.