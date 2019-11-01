Bargaining resumes in Saanich school strike that has cancelled classes for over 7,000 students

On Day 5 of a strike that has cancelled classes for over 7,000 Vancouver Island students, striking support staff and the school district have agreed to return to bargaining — the first time they've met all week.

Educational assistants, custodians, bus drivers and other support staff represented by CUPE Local 441 started picketing at Saanich School District schools on Monday morning.

The schools are in communities along the Saanich Peninsula, north of Victoria. At issue is wage parity: support staff are paid less in the Saanich School District than they are in neighbouring districts in Greater Victoria and Sooke.

The school district acknowledges that wage parity is a concern but says it can only increase rates so much because it must negotiate within a provincial framework that limits public sector wage increases to two per cent a year. The union says there are other tools at the district's disposal to achieve parity.

Elsie McMurphy, vice chair of the Saanich Board of Education, hopes both parties can work out those differences.

"I'm hopeful that this meeting will clarify some of the misunderstandings that might be existing," she said.

Pickets lines will remain in place while the union and employer negiotiate. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Both sides say they are willing to work through the weekend to try and reach a deal.

"Local 441 will commit to negotiating around the clock, all weekend, to try to reach a fair agreement that meets the needs of our students and the needs of our members," said local president Dean Coates.

The school district says parents should keep an eye on its website to find out when classes might resume.