British Columbia

Former child actor pleads guilty to murdering his mother in B.C.

A B.C.-based actor who’s appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies since he was a child has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother.

Ryan Grantham, 23, awaits sentencing for 2nd-degree murder in death of Barbara Waite

CBC News ·
Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 9. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ryan Grantham, 23, entered the guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday. 

He was charged after his mother, 64-year-old Barbara Waite, was found dead inside a home in Squamish in April 2020.

Grantham has acted in film and television since he was nine years old. His credits include B.C.-filmed TV series like Riverdale, Supernatural and iZombie, and the films Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

Grantham's next court appearance has been scheduled for June 13 for sentencing.

