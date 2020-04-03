A man has been charged in relation to his mother's death after she was found dead inside her Squamish, B.C. home late Wednesday.

RCMP were called to the 40000 block of Government Road around 11:40 p.m. PT after a family member found Barbara Waite, 64, dead inside the house.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case. A statement from the unit Friday said Waite's son, Ryan Grantham, was arrested in Vancouver "a short time" after the original call to RCMP.

Grantham, 21, was charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

The statement said the investigation is still in the early stages and evidence is still being gathered.

"It has been a tough few months for the community of Squamish and today is one of those days where we will need to come together to support each other and the family and friends of Barbara Waite," said a statement from Sgt. Sascha Banks, spokesperson for the Sea-to-Sky RCMP.

Grantham is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.