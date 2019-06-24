Canada-wide warrant issued for woman missing from B.C. psychiatric hospital

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman missing from a forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C.

Barbara Tom, 46, was reported missing from the Brookside Treatment Centre at Riverview on Sunday and is unlawfully at large.

Tom is described as First Nations with long, black hair and brown eyes. She's five feet four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie with a white puffy jacket and dark grey pants.

RCMP say anyone who sees her should not approach her and should phone 911.

Anyone with information about Tom's whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.