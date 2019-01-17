Former U.S. President Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver in March to speak at a special event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT).

The event, called A Conversation with President Barack Obama, is happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on March 5.

"At this moment in history, President Obama is quite possibly the most coveted speaker in the world. Repeatedly, his name has topped our member surveys as the individual that B.C. business leaders most want to hear from," GVBOT chair Lori Mathison said in a statement Thursday morning.

"For those reasons — and many more — we are ecstatic to welcome President Obama to our city on March 5."

The Board of Trade previously hosted former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama at an event in 2018, as well as former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2014.

Tickets will be available to GVBOT members only on Jan. 25. If there are tickets left over after that pre-sale, they will go on sale to the public on Feb. 1.