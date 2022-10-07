Bank robbery suspect arrested in Vancouver after allegedly barricading himself in taxi

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood was Tasered and arrested after a two-hour standoff with police on Thursday evening.

Employees at the bank near Main and East Pender Streets called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. to report the robbery, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers who responded to the call allege they saw the suspect trying to flee the scene in a cab.

When police were able to stop the taxi at Main Street and National Avenue, the driver and a second passenger got out of the vehicle, but the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the cab and refused to talk to the officers.

The VPD's emergency response team was called to the scene, and managed to arrest the suspect with the help of a police dog, and using a Taser.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.