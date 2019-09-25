Meeting with premier about improving Vancouver Island road 'positive', says First Nations chief

After calling for safety improvements for years to a notoriously treacherous road where two university students recently died in an accident, a First Nations leader is optimistic about change after a meeting with Premier John Horgan Tuesday.

Robert Dennis, who is the elected chief councillor for the Huu-ay-aht, was one of the first to come across the crash site on Sept. 13 where University of Victoria students John Geerdes and Emma Machado, both 18, were killed when their bus rolled over.

Several others were injured in the crash, which took place after the bus rolled off an embankment on a gravel road while on its way to the Bamfield Marine Science Centre on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Dennis, who has been chief councillor for 21 years, says he had been trying for years to get the provincial government to make improvements to the logging road, which is privately held and maintained by Western Forest Products.

Dodging potholes is common along the road known as the Bamfield Main that leads to Bamfield, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

He said today's meeting was a "positive" one.

"It was positive in that we both agreed that something has to be done, and that we're committed to finding a way to get it done," Dennis told host Robyn Burns of All Points West.

Dennis said there will be a report completed in October and a further meeting scheduled for November which will include the primary stakeholders.

Horgan echoed the sentiment in a news conference at the Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting.

"I'm a born-and-raised Vancouver Islander. I've been on that road many times," Horgan said.

"We're going to start with a public discussion amongst ourselves and then we're going to draw in those other stakeholders ... [we're] going to find a way forward to make that road safer."

