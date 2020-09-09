Ball python reported missing twice turns up dead on Saanich, B.C., property

Police in Saanich, B.C., say the large ball python captured after escaping its confines and staying on the loose for more than a month in Greater Victoria has been found dead.

Last Sunday, a homeowner in the Saanich area called police spotting a large snake on their property.

Police arrived to discover a 1.4-metre long ball python which they said appeared to have been dead for "quite some time," according to a statement emailed Wednesday.

Based on a previous police incident, officers called an owner of a ball python who had reported a snake missing from a backpack in the same area Aug. 19.

Police said that owner confirmed the dead snake to be the same ball python.

The snake appeared in good health Aug. 4, after being on the loose since July 2. It was again reported missing Aug. 19, only to turn up dead Sept. 6 on a Saanich, B.C., property. (Victoria police )

Python previously captured and returned to owner

The same pet reptile had gone missing before, police said.

An officer on patrol in the City of Victoria had discovered a ball python under a parked car Aug. 4.

It was captured and returned to its owner who said it had been missing since July 2.