Ball python reported missing twice turns up dead on Saanich, B.C., property
Snake had gone missing July 2, then again from sleeping owner's backpack on Aug. 19
Police in Saanich, B.C., say the large ball python captured after escaping its confines and staying on the loose for more than a month in Greater Victoria has been found dead.
Last Sunday, a homeowner in the Saanich area called police spotting a large snake on their property.
Police arrived to discover a 1.4-metre long ball python which they said appeared to have been dead for "quite some time," according to a statement emailed Wednesday.
Based on a previous police incident, officers called an owner of a ball python who had reported a snake missing from a backpack in the same area Aug. 19.
Police said that owner confirmed the dead snake to be the same ball python.
Python previously captured and returned to owner
The same pet reptile had gone missing before, police said.
An officer on patrol in the City of Victoria had discovered a ball python under a parked car Aug. 4.
It was captured and returned to its owner who said it had been missing since July 2.
