'Part ninja' python makes 2nd slithery escape, a week after being caught in Victoria: police

A large ball python is on the loose in Greater Victoria again — a week following its capture after being on the slither for more than a month.

The 1.4-metre long fugitive was reported missing on Aug. 19 and was last seen in Saanich, B.C.

Police say the reptile escaped from a backpack while its owner slept.

"We are now convinced this snake is part ninja," tweeted Victoria police.

UPDATE | GOOD NEWSSSS! WE HAVE THE PYTHON IN CUSTODY! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baystreetsnake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baystreetsnake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> (THREAD) (1/5) <a href="https://t.co/6UWY3JsSwD">pic.twitter.com/6UWY3JsSwD</a> —@vicpdcanada

Following its first bid for freedom, the snake was found hiding under a vehicle in a Victoria neighborhood last Wednesday.

At the time, Victoria police said while their crisis negotiators don't speak Parseltongue — the language of snakes in the Harry Potter universe — a patrol officer familiar with snakes took the animal into custody without incident. It had been missing since July 2.

The snake was transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment, but appeared to be in good health.

The Patrol officer took the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baystreetsnake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baystreetsnake</a> into custody without incident. It was transported to veterinary care for assessment, but appears healthy. Case clossssssssssssed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> (5/5) <a href="https://t.co/W4ViR9NIja">https://t.co/W4ViR9NIja</a> <a href="https://t.co/w6kDa2cOJf">pic.twitter.com/w6kDa2cOJf</a> —@vicpdcanada

Police said they will be investigating how the snake is being kept and whether the owner was caring for it appropriately.

"We have some concerns with the manner in which the snake is being cared for. We don't know if that's appropriate to have the snake in a backpack like that," said Sgt. Staff Chris Horsley of Saanich Police.

Ball pythons live in grasslands and shrublands in the wilderness. The animals are not venomous but police say a snake of that size could be a risk to pets or other smaller creatures.