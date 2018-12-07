Skip to Main Content
Bail hearing set for Huawei executive in Vancouver today

China is demanding Canada release Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was recently arrested in Vancouver after a request from U.S. authorities. (Huawei, Associated Press)

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and deputy chair of the board for the Chinese tech giant Huawei who was arrested in Vancouver on Saturday, is scheduled to have a bail hearing later today.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Meng, 46, was arrested in Vancouver and is being sought for extradition by the United States. 

Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, was granted a publication ban, which prevents the department from releasing further details about the arrest.

The Globe and Mail, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Meng is suspected of trying to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Huawei, an increasingly dominant player in the network equipment market, is under scrutiny from the U.S. and other governments over suspected ties to the Chinese government and possible links to spying.

The company says Beijing has no influence over its operations.

News of Meng's arrest pummeled stock markets in anticipation the move would derail planned trade talks between China and the U.S., the world's two largest economies.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

