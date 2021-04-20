This family built a massive dinosaur out of take-out containers during their hotel quarantine
Dinosaur has been named 'bagasaurus' in honour of paper bags used to make scales
The Catalano family has been making the most of their hotel quarantine — by building what they call a "bagasaurus."
Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, B.C., her partner Sam and their three-year-old daughter Florence are in the midst of moving to Perth, Australia. Part of the move to a new country requires them to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days, to ensure they don't bring COVID-19 into the country.
Florence's parents knew that 14 days with a toddler were going to be trying, so they came up with a plan. They wanted to build something. When they asked young Florence what she wanted them to make, she suggested a dinosaur.
Using take-out containers — of which they had many from days' worth of take-out — and an ironing board, the couple designed and built the skeleton for a 1.5-metre tall dinosaur.
They covered it in paper bags cut to look like scales. Cotton balls were used to make teeth and cut up plastic spoons made for the perfect eyes.
They call the dinosaur the "bagasaurus" in honour of the dozens of paper bags used to create its scales.
Florence loves it.
"We've been growing wheat grass in here," Caatalano told Radio West host Sarah Penton.
"So she's been wanting to, like, feed the dinosaur wheat grass as well as eat most of it herself."
Catalano also made her daughter an outfit out of paper bags to match.
The whole project took Catalano and her partner about 20 hours to create. When they leave the hotel after their quarantine period has ended, they plan to take the head with them, to keep as a souvenir, and recycle the rest of the body.
With files from Sarah Penton
