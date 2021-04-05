More bad COVID news for Canucks owners as Aquilini restaurant ordered closed

The Aquilinis, owners of the the COVID-stricken Vancouver Canucks, received more bad news on Monday when Vancouver Coastal Health issued a closure order for a family-owned restaurant due to "communicable disease."

Elisa steak house in Yaletown was one of three Vancouver restaurants closed by VCH on April 4, according to the updated list published on the health authority website. The other two are Joeys Burrard and Cactus Club Cafe on Beach Avenue.

On Monday, Canucks' youngster Nils Höglander was the 17th Vancouver player added to the NHL COVID-19 protocol list. Members of the Canucks coaching staff are also under COVID-19 protocols.

CBC asked Vancouver Coastal Health if there was a connection between the Canucks COVID situation cases and the Elisa closure.

In a statement, VCH said it does not comment on specific cases in community settings to protect patient confidentiality.

"We only make public notifications when public health is not able to reach all close contacts and determines it is necessary to inform the public about a potential exposure," reads the statement.

CBC also reached out to the Vancouver Canucks but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Elisa is located at 1109 Hamilton St. in Yaletown, about eight blocks from the Canucks home arena.

It was named after deceased family matriarch Elisa Aquilini and is operated by Toptable Restaurant Group, a subsidiary of Aquilini Investment Group.

All but five of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster are currently on the COVID-19 protocol list. The NHL has postponed four Canucks games so far because of the virus, with almost certainly more to come.

An update from the NHL is expected later Tuesday.

Canucks forward Adam Gaudette was the first on the team to be put under the NHL COVID-19 protocols. He was pulled off the ice mid-practice one week ago.

The Canucks players listed as unavailable by the NHL are: