Backyard deer attack leaves woman with minor injuries
An Oak Bay, B.C., woman was knocked over and stomped by herd of deer that likely perceived her as a threat to a fawn.
Oak Bay, B.C., woman knocked over and stomped by herd
A backyard encounter with a herd of deer has left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with minor injuries.
According to a release from the Oak Bay Police, the woman heard a commotion and went to investigate, discovering several deer in her yard.
When she attempted to open a gate to let them out, the deer charged, knocking her to the ground and stomping her.
Police say the deer may have perceived the woman as a threat to a fawn in the group.
They are reminding people that wild animals are liable to act aggressively to defend their young, and that the best way to avoid a conflict with deer is to stay a safe distance away.
