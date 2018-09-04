Backyard deer attack leaves woman with minor injuries

A backyard encounter with a herd of deer has left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with minor injuries.

According to a release from the Oak Bay Police, the woman heard a commotion and went to investigate, discovering several deer in her yard.

When she attempted to open a gate to let them out, the deer charged, knocking her to the ground and stomping her.

Police say the deer may have perceived the woman as a threat to a fawn in the group.

They are reminding people that wild animals are liable to act aggressively to defend their young, and that the best way to avoid a conflict with deer is to stay a safe distance away.

