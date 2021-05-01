B.C. mom encourages families to 'camp out' at home to support COVID-19 fundraiser

A mother of two in B.C. is encouraging families across the province to pitch a tent in their backyards and enjoy a camp-out this weekend to help raise funds for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control Foundation for Public Health.

Kelly Terry said she started the B.C. Stay-at-Home Campout initiative last year when her and her husband were looking for fun ideas to entertain their two children during the lockdown last spring.

"We got the idea from a family in England that was doing it," Terry said on the CBC's The Early Edition. "The camp-out seemed like a really exciting thing that the children could take part in as well ... so we started it last year and the first one was so successful, we did a second one and then it prompted us to do a third one this year."

She said she reached out to Kristy Kerr, executive director of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) Foundation for Public Health, when she realized how much everyone in the family was enjoying the experience.

Terry said every year, her children help design the poster and logo. (BC Stay-at-Home Campout/Facebook)

"We are a charitable organization that works in partnership with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control," Kerr said. "We launched our emergency response fund last January ... and the work that Kelly and her family are doing around this very creative solution to raise some dollars ... really spoke to us."

Kerr said the money raised during the initiative will help the COVID-19 response work for the BCCDC as well as other public health colleagues across the province. For example, a current initiative supported by the organization is the COVID-19 Speak 2 Survey — an online health survey that helps provide data for the provincial public health officials.

Last year over 100 families from all across the province set up camp in their own homes, Terry said, and families without a backyard set up blanket forts in their living rooms or basement.

"We have a B.C. Stay-at-Home Campout Facebook group and on the night of the event, everybody was posting photos and videos," she said. "I really want to invite everybody ... to join the group and take part on Saturday night."

She said participants can make a donation on the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health's fundraiser page to take part in the 2021 BC Stay-at-Home Campout on Saturday, May 1.

