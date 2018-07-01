Exhibit inspired by artist's road trip through B.C.

When artist Michael Hepher packed his family into a 1971 Volkswagen Westfalia for a summer road trip, he knew he would need to soak in all that he would see. Hepher planned to paint the sights that drew his interest along the way.

One year later, the paintings inspired by the trip are part of an exhibit at the Fernie Museum.

The Hepher family, who live in Fernie, embarked on their journey in 2017, the year of Canada's 150th anniversary, to make memories and see new parts of their home province. Hepher, a musician, designer and graphic artist, was going to use those memories and sights as inspiration for the show.

Looking back to his own childhood, Hepher's fondest memories were of the times he spent camping in a Volkswagon van with his family.

"Our kids are getting to the age where we need to give them some strong memories like that," he told CBC's North by Northwest host Sheryl MacKay.

But he also wanted to spend time in the Canadian wilderness, painting the way the Group of Seven artists might have.

Trip of a lifetime

The family drove from Fernie, north through the Kootenays, into Valemount and continued to northern coast to Prince Rupert. From there, they made their way to Vancouver Island to take in the landscapes of scenic Port Hardy, Telegraph Cove, Ucluelet and Tofino.

They then crossed back to the mainland by ferry, and made their way to the Shuswap region, and through to Golden to finish up the journey. The trip took seven weeks.

Backroads B.C. is at the Fernie Museum until September 16, 2018. (Michael Hepher)

"There's paintings I knew I wanted to paint after being in those places," he said.

"I'd take a picture or I'd paint a little study, and I knew those ones were going to be bigger parts in the show."

Cannery Row, a painting of a salmon cannery on the West Coast, is one of Michael Hepher's favourite pieces in the show. (Michael Hepher)

Hepher also spent time sitting in the woods plein-air painting — painting the landscape while physically situated in the outdoors.

"Everytime I sat down the options were ... there's hundreds of them in any spot," he said. "We live in such a beautiful spot. There's so many different kinds of beauty."

Hepher took photos and created studies of certain areas that he would begin painting long after the trip was over. He painted 30 pieces after the trip ended.

In fact, one of the paintings was created the night before the exhibition opened.

Artist Michael Hepher said much of his time during his road trip through B.C., was spent plein-air painting in the woods. (Michael Hepher)

The show, which runs until September 16 at the Fernie Museum, features not only Hepher's paintings, but also drawings his kids made, journal entries from the family during the trip, and information about the places they stopped.

With files from CBC's North by Northwest

Read more from CBC British Columbia