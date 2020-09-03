B.C. providing update on plans for back-to-school in September

Officials in B.C. are providing an update Friday on September back-to-school plans for students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are due to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. PT. B.C. School Trustees Association president Stephanie Higginson is also scheduled to speak.

CBC News will livestream the conference.

Unlike several other provinces, students in B.C. stayed in classrooms throughout the school year with a number of safety measures like distancing, masks and handwashing stations in place. Union representatives and student advocates hope some of those measures remain for the next school year.

"There are certain things like cleaning, for example. With the additional funding for cleaning, schools have been brought up to where they should have been all along," said Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF).

"We also think masks need to be available [since] younger students won't be vaccinated."

Mooring also called for a degree of transparency on vaccination rates.

"We'll need to see the rates for older students and we'll need to see the regional breakdowns as well, because what we're seeing right now in the province is that there are certain areas that are really lagging behind," she told CBC's The Early Edition.

The plan will also need to accommodate students with special needs or students who are at higher risk from severe disease from COVID-19.

"Families who have children who are immunocompromised or who have family members who are [immunocompromised] are very concerned about a return to so-called normal and the way that things were previously," said BCEdAccess founder and chair Tracy Humphreys.

Empty desks spaced apart in a classroom at Bridgeview Elementary in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2020, as teachers prepared for the school year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

First day of school set for Sept. 7

Both Mooring and Humphreys said the education sector will need an overarching mental health strategy, for teachers and students alike, to help with reintegration after the previous 15 months. They also called for trauma-informed and anti-racism training for teachers and administrators.

The first day of school for the 2021-22 year in B.C. is currently set for Sept. 7, the day after Labour Day. It's the same day B.C. is expected to enter Step 4 of its reopening plan, which would mean masks would be a personal choice and social interactions could return to normal.

Masks are currently mandatory for students from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

To hear Teri Mooring and Tracey Humphreys speak about what educators expect when students return, listen to the segment below: