Back in the Saddle follows wild ride of Canadian cowboy

The documentary film, Back in the Saddle, follows Canadian cowboy David Cowley as he competes on horseback at the Calgary Stampede.

Canmore, Alta. based filmmaker Tracy Jacobson says Cowley, whose family runs a guest ranch in the town, had the idea to make a film documenting his training techniques.

"He wasn't what you'd assume a cowboy would be," said Jacobson.

"Just his mannerisms and the way that he approaches the philosophy of training horses, not with obedience, [but] with a willingness, I was very intrigued and very interested in how that would go about."

Bonding with animals

Jacobson said she had been wanting to make a movie about animals because most people can relate to bonding with them.

"I find them [horses] to be very majestic animals, and just so calming to be around, and especially with David's horse, Tucker, I mean it was so fascinating to watch in the mornings when David would go to the round pen to pick up Tucker, and Tucker was just super excited," said Jacobson.

"You can tell that his bond and his relationships with his horses are very special."

Jacobson says the film showcases the bond and trust established between horse and rider as they make their way through several obstacles.

Cowley and his horse travel along the Glacier Skywalk in Jasper, Alta. (Kristian Bogner)

Stampede and stunt

During the film, Cowley and his horse compete in the Calgary Stampede's Cowboy Up Challenge obstacle course, and perform a stunt at staggering heights.

Jacobson says Cowley displays his willingness to take his horsemanship to the next level, performing a task that no one else has done with a horse.

"You don't need to be a horse person to appreciate the journey that he goes on, and that his family goes on," she said.

Back in the Saddle premieres July 28 on CBC Television in B.C. and Alberta at 7 p.m. local time, in both provinces.

The film is also available online to watch anytime, anywhere in Canada.

With files from North by Northwest ​

