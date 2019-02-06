Owners of home where toddler died say they didn't know it was being used as a daycare

The owners of the home where a toddler died in 2017, have denied responsibility for the child's death.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the parents of Macallan Wayne Saini, the homeowners, Karen Kruse and Peter Scott, say they were not aware a daycare was operating out of their residence.

The 16-month-old toddler died Jan. 18, 2017 at the unlicensed Olive Branch Daycare on Kitchener Street in Vancouver.

In 2018, the child's parents filed a suit alleging the daycare operator and the owners of the home were negligent.

The suit names Vancouver Coastal Health, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, the owners of the home and the daycare operator.

In court documents, the toddler's mother, Shelley Sheppard, said she "understands that Mac Saini had been left unattended and had choked on an electrical cord causing his death."

In their response to the parent's suit, the homeowners acknowledge renting out the home to daycare operator Yasmine Saad for a 12-month period starting on Oct. 1, 2016.

They filed the response to the parents civil claim on January 23, 2019.

In their response, the homeowners claim the they did nothing to cause or contribute to the "tragic and unexpected event that occured."

They also claim that the residence and surrounding premises were properly maintained and safe for anyone entering.

Saad, the daycare operator and the Ministry of Children and Family Development, also named in the parents' lawsuit, have yet to file a response.

Vancouver Coastal Health responded to the civil claim on Dec, 6, 2018, denying any negligence on its part.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.