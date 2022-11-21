A Vancouver daycare operator has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and 12 months probation for failing to provide the necessaries of life for nine children — including Baby Mac, the toddler who died in 2017 while under Susy Yasmine Saad's care.

Macallan Wayne Saini, known as Baby Mac, was 16 months old when he died at Saad's unlicensed and unregistered Olive Branch daycare.

There is a publication ban on the names of the other children involved in the case.

A lawsuit filed in 2018 by Baby Mac's mother against Saad and Vancouver Coastal Health says the toddler was believed to have died when he was left unattended and choked on an electrical cord on Jan. 18, 2017.

B.C. Supreme Court heard on Wednesday that a set of string lights was dangling over one of three play pens Saad had set up in a third-floor napping room.

Justice Catherine Wedge said, according to interviews with police, Saad had left Baby Mac unattended in the play pen closest to the string lights for over an hour after putting him down to sleep.

Saad was charged in 2020 after a lengthy police investigation and pleaded guilty last April.

Wedge said Saad deliberately deceived the parents who entrusted their children to her care and executed an elaborate scheme to get around B.C. child-care legislation to make more money at her daycare.

Saad was handcuffed by a sheriff before being led out of the court room after sentencing.

Baby Mac with his parents Shelley Sheppard and Chris Saini. (John Sheppard)

Under B.C.'s Community Care and Assisted Living Act, unlicensed child-care operators are only allowed to care for two children at a time and can be fined up to $10,000 a day for violations.

Olive Branch daycare closed following the death of Baby Mac.

Baby Mac's parents, Shelley Sheppard and Chris Saini, attended Wednesday's sentencing hearing and Sheppard struggled to hold back her emotions as Wedge described what had happened to her son.

After sentencing, Sheppard and Saini declined to speak to media. Saini said he would be sharing a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Sheppard and Saini previously told CBC News how Macallan would fill a room with joy and curiosity.