Skip to Main Content
Baby, it's cold outside: Communities across B.C. smash cold weather records

Baby, it's cold outside: Communities across B.C. smash cold weather records

You can blame a partly Arctic air mass for the record-breaking lingering cold across the province.

It was a record-breaking 2 C at the Vancouver International Airport Wednesday morning

CBC News ·
Temperatures dropped across B.C., in some cases to record lows, due to a frigid air mass blanketing the province. (Tiplyashina Evgeniya/Shutterstock )

A frigid air mass has blanketed British Columbia, smashing years-old temperature records and dumping snow across the province.

At Vancouver International Airport, the temperature dipped to 2 C Wednesday morning, breaking a temperature record set in 1937.

There were other records broken across the province, including Prince George where temperatures dipped to -12.1 C, breaking the previous record of -9.4 C set in 1950.

Across B.C., daytime highs will be five to 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

There is one silver lining: the cold will be accompanied by sunny skies which are expected to last until the end of the week.

Drivers advised to prepare for snow

The same cold front which brought in the partly Arctic air mass also brought snow to B.C.'s Interior and Calgary earlier this week.

Sheridan Lake got 45 centimetres of snow, while Rogers Pass got 32 centimetres.

Kurtis Strelau, director of education with the Young Drivers of Canada, said the snow is an important reminder to get prepared for winter driving conditions.

This means winterizing your vehicle, not just with snow tires — which are mandatory across some B.C. highways — but also with winter coolant, windshield wiper fluid and lights.

A map highlights the major routes where mud and snow tires are required. Drivers that go without could be prevented from travelling and face a $109 fine. (CBC)

Another tip? Know that everything will likely take longer.

"You really have to plan for more time," Strelau said. "There's a bunch of proactive stuff you can do to know that you are safe."

With files from Matthew Low and BC Today

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us