Baby girl found in Mission dumpster in critical condition

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and released after a newborn baby girl was found in a dumpster in Mission.

RCMP confirm they are investigating after the baby was discovered in the 3300 block of Prentis Avenue in Mission on Friday.

"No charges have been laid at this time," said Mission RCMP Insp. Annette Fellner. "The baby remains in critical condition in hospital and since this is an active and ongoing investigation no further details will be released at this time."

Fellner wouldn't say what the relation of the woman who was arrested is to the girl.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and their investigation continues.