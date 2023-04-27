Baby found dead in Victoria parking lot

Police in Victoria say they are worried about the welfare of a new mother whose baby was found dead.

Officers and an ambulance were called Wednesday night to a report of a baby found in a parking lot in the 700 block of Bay St. just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, said Const. Terri Healy of VicPD in an interview with CBC News.

Police say it's believed the baby had been recently born, possibly in the area.

A statement from the department says investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother.

"This is a very alarming incident," Healy said. "We're worried she may need medical care and other support after giving birth, and our hope is she will come forward."

Healy said she is unable to provide many more details, as the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, as is typical whenever there is a "death of a suspicious nature."

"I can't provide any specific details, but we don't know how the baby died at this time," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

'A terrible tragedy': children's minister

B.C. Children's Minister Mitzi Dean said the discovery of the deceased child was "a terrible tragedy.''

"It's a very sad story for a local family. We want all children and youth to be cared for safely and their families, so this is terribly heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to anybody involved with the family,'' Dean said in the legislature.