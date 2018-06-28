Baby beaver rescued during 2016 B.C. floods released back into wild

A baby beaver whose dam was washed away by floods in Dawson Creek, B.C. has been released back into the wild after two years of rehabilitation on Vancouver Island.

Now fully grown, the beaver was about the size of a kitten when it was found near the edge of Dawson Creek in the province's northeast, which was saw dramatic flooding in June 2016.

The young beaver in care at the B.C. SPCA's Wild ARC facility on Vancouver Island in spring 2016. (B.C. SPCA/Wild ARC)

"The assumption is that [its] dam was washed out and she had been washed downstream," said Wendy Davies, manager of the South Peace SPCA.

The kit was airlifted to the SPCA's Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, known as Wild ARC, where it was fed and looked after for the past two years.

"Beaver kits usually require two years in care before they are able to be released," Wild Arc said in a Facebook post about the beaver.

Though orphaned, the beaver was otherwise healthy, and this month was released back into the wild at an "undisclosed location" in northeastern B.C.

After growing to its full-size, the female beaver was released back into the wild after two years under the care of the B.C. SPCA's wildlife rehabilitation team. (B.C. SPCA/Wild ARC)

Read more from CBC British Columbia.