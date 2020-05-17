Baby abandoned at Port Coquitlam townhouse complex, police say

Coquitlam RCMP say an infant is doing well in hospital after officers responded to reports of an abandoned child in the 2300 block of Ranger Lane in Port Coquitlam around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are not offering many details other than to say in a release that investigators have made "significant progress."

Officers were in the area canvassing residents Saturday afternoon, while a police dog conducted a search.

Multiple RCMP responded to the 2300 block of Ranger Lane in Port Coquitlam, B.C., around 1 p.m. on Saturday after a baby was reported abandoned. (Shane MacKichan)

RCMP say there does not appear to be any risk to the public related to the incident. The Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.