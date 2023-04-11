B.C. pushes new vehicle sales' zero-emission target ahead 5 years to 2035

The province says it intends to have all new cars sold in B.C. be zero emission by 2035, five years ahead of its original 2040 target.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Josie Osborne, the minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, said the province is "strengthening" the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, now requiring 26 per cent of light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2026, 90 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

In 2019, the NDP government passed legislation requiring 10 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold by 2025 to produce zero emissions, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

To make that transition easier for residents, the province says it will invest $26 million in 250 new public, light-duty, fast-charging stations, adding to the more than 3,800 public charging stations already in existence in B.C.

Environment Minister George Heyman said transportation accounts for about 40 per cent of emissions in B.C.

According to a report from the province released last week, more than 18 per cent of new vehicles purchased in 2022 were zero-emission vehicles — the most in any province or territory in Canada. In 2016, there were 5,000 registered light-duty electric vehicles in B.C., but today, the province says, there are more than 100,000.

"British Columbians are switching to clean energy and cleaner transportation in record numbers," Osborne said.

Last week, the province announced it would be amending the Strata Property Act, which would make it easier for strata owners to have charging stations installed.