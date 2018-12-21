B.C. yet to hit peak flu, so be vigilant over holiday season

It's the season of giving, but the B.C. Centre for Disease Control hopes the only thing British Columbians will be spreading over the holidays is joy.

Dr. Danuta Skowronski with the centre says the province has not yet reached peak flu numbers and as people gather for the holidays, she's expecting the virus to amplify and increase for the season.

"It's going to continue to increase. We haven't yet peaked. We're not on the downslope. We're still on the upslope of the outbreak," Skowronski said.

Skowronski says last year and the year before, there were severe epidemics due to a H3N2 type of virus, which is hardest on the elderly. This year, H1N1 is dominant, which tends to affect children and non-elderly adults more.

She recommends people in those age groups with underlying medical conditions get vaccinated to protect themselves going into the holiday period.

In gatherings, prevent the spread of flu by washing your hands, and coughing and sneezing into your elbow.

"If you are sick, stay home," she said. "Don't regift influenza to others. It's a miserable illness."