'I'm numb': B.C. woman loses 28 family members to Turkey-Syria earthquakes

A B.C. family is in mourning following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria a week ago.

Rossland, B.C.'s Cheryl Forrest, 57, lost 28 family members in the destruction, including her estranged husband and father of her three children, Midrap Tas.

The family members were in a nine-storey apartment building in Adiyaman, Turkey, where members of her family had their own suites.

When the earthquake struck, the building collapsed.

"It's really hard being here. Being distant," said Forrest, who maintained a strong connection with her inlaws despite being estranged from her husband for the last five years.

"I'm numb."

On Feb. 6, two earthquakes —measuring 7.8-magnitude and 7.5-magnitude — rocked parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

The death toll has risen to more than 33,000, and more than 24,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or been heavily damaged. Meanwhile, volunteers and officials continue the desperate search to find survivors among the rubble.

Midrap Tas, left, Cheryl’s husband, with their daughter, Mary. (Corey Bullock/CBC)

In Adiyaman, a strong sense of family

Forrest met Tas when they were both living in Vancouver. After marrying and having two children, the young family moved to Adiyaman where Forrest worked as an English teacher.

They also welcomed their third child in Adiyaman.

"I couldn't walk down the street without saying hi to people. It's like I felt I knew everybody and everybody knew me," said Forrest.

She says she remembers with fondess the weekends spent in a nearby village where dozens of family members would come together for food, celebration, and fun.

"Life there is about the family," she said.

The remnants of the nine-storey apartment building where Cheryl Forrest's family lived after the earthquake. (Submitted)

In the week since the earthquake hit, her family has been faced with unimaginable grief. She says they are glued to social media for updates and are constantly checking in with relatives in Turkey.

"I don't think any of us will ever get over it. Well, we'll be carrying this for life. My children are strong. They were able to talk to one of their cousins who lost his mom, his dad, and his sister, and he was holding up and strong. It gave my kids strength."

Tas's body was recovered from the building last week, and a funeral ceremony was held. Forrest and her children joined virtually.

Now, the family is planning to return to Turkey this summer to mourn the loss of their father and their extended family with those who are left.