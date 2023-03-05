Body of B.C. woman killed in Mexican resort on its way home

The body of a B.C. woman killed in Mexico almost two weeks ago is on its way home.



The family of 23-year-old Kiara Agnew says her final flight will arrive in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday night. The body will then be brought to Dawson Creek, B.C.



"As a family, we are so thankful and relieved to have her return," Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque told CBC News.

"Her mom has told me that things are becoming more real, but also such a relief to have her home and not in another country. Her sister Tiana has stated that she feels like a bit of a weight has been lifted."

The return of Kiara's body was delayed as Mexican police conducted an autopsy and continued their investigation

More than $28,000 has been raised online to pay for repatriation costs.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Levesque says the family's main goal now is "to get Kiara the justice she deserves."

Investigation into death continues

Mexican police found the 23-year-old dead in a laundry room at a resort south of Cancun, amid possible signs of violence, on March 3, 2023.

The family says she had travelled to the Riviera Maya shore with her boyfriend to celebrate a birthday.

Agnew would have turned 24 on March 11.

A tweet from Mexican police stated that a foreign national was arrested and is being investigated for the possible crime of femicide.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, as well as the detention of another Canadian in Mexico.

Agnew grew up in the New Brunswick village of Plaster Rock and moved to Dawson Creek when she was a teenager.

Levesque described her as an animal lover, eager to see the world.

"Kiara loved to travel. She has wanted to travel since she's been little," Levesque said. "She was really excited about [the trip] ... She had a heart of gold."

"She was vibrant, courageous, driven."