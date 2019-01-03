B.C. woman and child released from hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning

A mother and her two small children who were overcome by carbon monoxide in their car in Abbotsford on Boxing Day are all recovering well, according to police.

The woman and her five-year-old child were released from hospital Thursday, while a three-year-old is in stable condition and expected to be released early next week, Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said.

The three family members were rushed to hospital in critical condition on the night of Dec. 26, after two witnesses noticed their vehicle sitting on the side of Clayburn Road in the 33700 block. All three were unresponsive by the time police arrived.

Detectives have determined that the car came to rest against a guard rail after the mother pulled over to the side of the road, according to a police news release.

"Vehicular CO [carbon monoxide] poisoning is most frequently caused by a vehicle being left running in an enclosed area," Bird said in the statement.

"Less common, but equally dangerous, is CO poisoning caused by exhaust fumes leaking into the passenger compartment of a vehicle. If you suspect your vehicle has an exhaust leak, please take it to a certified mechanic for inspection and repair."

Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can cause death in cases of prolonged exposure. The gas is found in the fumes produced by burning fuel — poisoning symptoms can include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.