B.C. woman allegedly posing as a nurse may be working with vulnerable child, college says

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals is warning the public that a Vancouver woman named Madison Zarazun is not a nurse, but may be telling prospective employers that she is.

The college issued a public advisory Wednesday, alleging that Zarazun has responded to at least one online job ad for an in-home caregiver position, telling the employer that she is a registered nurse.

Zarazun may be working in private care. The college says it has received information to suggest she may be working with a "medically fragile child" in Kitsilano, and accompanying that child to school.

Zarazun is not registered as a nurse in B.C. and is not authorized to practise here.