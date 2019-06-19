B.C. woman allegedly posing as a nurse may be working with vulnerable child, college says
The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals warns the public that a woman named Madison Zarazun is not a nurse, but may be telling prospective employers that she is.
Madison Zarazun is not registered as a nurse and is not authorized to practise in B.C.
The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals is warning the public that a Vancouver woman named Madison Zarazun is not a nurse, but may be telling prospective employers that she is.
The college issued a public advisory Wednesday, alleging that Zarazun has responded to at least one online job ad for an in-home caregiver position, telling the employer that she is a registered nurse.
Zarazun may be working in private care. The college says it has received information to suggest she may be working with a "medically fragile child" in Kitsilano, and accompanying that child to school.
Zarazun is not registered as a nurse in B.C. and is not authorized to practise here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.