B.C. wildfires trigger evacuations, highway closures in Okanagan
Wildfires in B.C. closed a major highway and forced the evacuation of several properties and the declaration of two local states of emergency.

Mt. Eneas blaze near Peachland grows to 200 hectares and threatens homes

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
Highway 97 is currently open to single-lane alternating traffic, with an RCMP escort. (Jeremy Loewen)

Many of the fires affecting Highway 97, the Okanagan's main north-south highway, were sparked on Tuesday when a lightning storm rolled across the Interior during a stretch of hot dry weather.

More than 40 fires broke out across the province, including at least nine significant fires in the Okanagan Valley and two significant fires in the Central Interior.

Highway closed temporarily

By Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Eneas wildfire near Peachland had grown to 200 hectares and was threatening homes in the Okanagan Valley. That prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for dozens of properties and campsites between Peachland and Summerland.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also declared a local state of emergency

When the fire jumped Highway 97, the RCMP closed the main route for the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The highway has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, but only with an RCMP escort.

Other fires trigger alerts

Directly across the lake, the Good Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park south of Kelowna also triggered an evacuation alert on Wednesday, meaning some residents should be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

Further south near Summerland, the Conckle Creek fire forced the Penticton Indian Band to declare a local state of emergency and issue an evacuation alert for some residents.

Elsewhere in the province, the Dog Creek wildfire northwest of Kamloops in the province's central Interior has triggered an evacuation alert for residents in the area.

The wildfire service said crews responded to seven new lightning-caused fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, in the province's central Interior, between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

It says two are in the Quesnel Lake area, and the largest is a two-hectare blaze located on the northwest side of the lake.

More lightning in forecast

While temperatures are cooling as a low pressure system moves across the province today, there is also more lightning and wind in the forecast for parts of the southern Interior before temperatures warm up over the weekend.

The fire danger rating for much of the Southern and Central Interior remains moderate or high, with pockets of extreme fire danger across the southern half of the province.

The fire danger rating for most of southern and central B.C. remains moderate to high, with pockets of extreme. (BC Wildfire Service)

