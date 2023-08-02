Money no issue in fighting B.C.'s record wildfires, ministers say, with an estimated $357M spent so far

The province says there is no upper financial limit to what it will spend fighting wildfires and supporting affected communities as British Columbia's worst wildfire season on record continues to exact a terrible toll on people and the environment.

"The province is committed to spend and gather the resources to do whatever it takes to keep the public of British Columbia safe," said Forest Minister Bruce Ralston. "People need not worry about running out of the budgetary means to fight the wildfires."

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, an estimated $357 million has been spent on suppression efforts since April 1 of this year.

"We will continue to do what it takes and to spend whatever it takes to fight these wildfires and support communities through evacuations," pledged Bowinn Ma, the minister of emergency management and climate readiness.

Over 15,000 square kilometres has already burned, with the typically bad month of August only just begun. The previous record for area burned was in 2018, when wildfires consumed 13,500 square kilometres of land.

Ma said it's important that the wildfires, as bad as they are, not overshadow the equally dire extreme drought gripping B.C.

With 23 of 34 water basins in the province at the most extreme drought Level 4 or 5, she encouraged everyone to conserve water and abide by changing restrictions.

A water bomber flies over the Eagle Bluff wildfire after it crossed the Canada-U.S. border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders, in Osoyoos, B.C., on July 30, 2023. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

"Every drop counts," she said. "Escalating water restrictions are difficult, they are also necessary ... It's incredibly important for everyone, including business, to follow all local water restrictions."

On Aug. 4, Metro Vancouver's water restrictions will increase from Stage 1 to Stage 2, meaning all lawn watering is banned. The last time restrictions went above Stage 1 was in 2015.

The drought and wildfires, a result of climate change, are having negative impacts on wildlife in the province.

According to Ma, the conditions are allowing tree-destroying moths to flourish while bears are being driven to some communities in search of food because of the drought's impact on wild berry crops.

As well, water temperatures are on the rise due to hotter-than-normal air temperatures and low water flows, posing a threat to fish.

Farmers and ranchers are also being challenged by water restrictions and securing enough hay and feed for livestock, said Ma.