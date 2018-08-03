With over 450 fires now burning, the B.C. Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4 for the first time in 2018 — meaning the province is experiencing a "high level of fire activity."

According to the BC Wildfire Service, "intense" lightning storms across B.C. have led to multiple fire starts and will require assistance from outside the province.

"To ensure we can maintain our capacity, the BC Wildfire Service is currently requesting resources from elsewhere in Canada and internationally to assist with the wildfire situation," a statement reads.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire within the city of Merritt that is estimated to be three hectares There are ground crews, helicopters and air tankers on site that are assisting members of the local fire department.

The BC Wildfire Service is working to put two area restrictions in the Vernon fire zone by Friday at noon to protect public safety. One restriction will be around the Sugar Mountain wildfire and will include the Sugar Creek recreational site. The second area restriction will be around the Mable Creek wildfire, along the east edge of Mable Lake as well as east along the Tsuius Creek.

The BC Wildfire Service has identified 15 wildfires in the Chilcotin fire zone since Monday. Five of those fires are highly visible from Highway 20 and communities.

The Placer Mountain wildfire that forced the evacuation of Cathedral Lakes Lodge for a second straight year had grown to more than 2,300 hectares as of Thursday.

In advance of the B.C. Day long weekend, the province is asking people to be extra vigilant in preventing new fires from igniting. "Be careful when you're out in the back country," said Forests Minister Doug Donaldson. "Follow the rules and avoid any activities that could start a wildfire."

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimates 27 per cent of the 1,260 wildfires in the province since April 1 have been human caused.

