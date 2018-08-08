Two fires in the northwestern part of the province continued to be top priority for the B.C. Wildfire Service as crews scramble to save buildings and infrastructure in the area of Telegraph Creek.

On Tuesday the Alkali Lake fire burned through 27 structures in the town.

"We're waiting to confirm how many of those were homes," said fire information officer Heather Rice. "We continue to work on protecting the structures and infrastructure that remain at Telegraph Creek. They had good success with that yesterday, so that helped build spirits."

The Alkali Lake fire has grown to 90 square kilometres and could possibly merge with the South Stikine River fire, which is now 190 square kilometres in size.

The South Stikine wildfire is now the largest in the province and could merge with the Alkali Lake wildfire. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Rice says merging isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"Merging means we have one fire to deal with instead of two so it can almost make it a little easier to deploy our resources to where we want them, to the primary areas in the flanks to pinch off the fire."

Highway 51 in both directions from Telegraph Creek to the Highway 37 junction in Dease Lake remains closed, with the fire burning alongside the roadway.

There are currently 459 wildfires burning in British Columbia. Although the rate of lightning strikes has abated in recent days, the heat wave hitting much of the province has the potential to make existing fires worse.

"With this weather outlook, what we're expecting is not so many new fire starts but an increase in activity in some of the fires we're seeing now," said fire information officer Kyla Fraser.

5 of our Wildland Firefighting Structural Protection specialists are assisting the BC Wildfire Management Branch with Wildfires near Smithers. Our crews have been tasked with protecting buildings threatened by the fires. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firesafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firesafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/tzz3LTlEan">pic.twitter.com/tzz3LTlEan</a> —@DNVFRS

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos is now 40 per cent contained after burn-offs Tuesday on the southeast flank helped with containment efforts. It remains 120 square kilometres in size.

The Verdun Mountain wildfire has grown to five square kilometres. On Tuesday, the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District expanded evacuation orders and alerts for homes to the southwest of Burns Lake.

The Nadine Lake wildfire burning about 60 kilometres south of the town of Houston is now 20 per cent contained and 57 square kilometres in size.

Further north, homes in the Elbow Lake area were ordered evacuated because of the Elbow Lake fire, which covers almost 6.7 square kilometres. Structural protection crews are working on saving some cabins.

Highway 93 South through Kootenay National Park remains closed due to work on the Wardle wildfire.

All regional parks in Metro Vancouver are under an extreme fire danger rating. Campfires and barbecues are prohibited.

The campfire ban across most of the province has been expanded to Haida Gwaii due to unseasonably dry and hot conditions.

Effective at noon Aug 8, the existing campfire ban in the Coastal Fire Centre will be expanded to include Haida Gwaii due to unseasonably dry and hot conditions. This will remain in effect until Oct. 20, 2018, or until otherwise notified. Info bulletin: <a href="https://t.co/tzzQdEEGiF">https://t.co/tzzQdEEGiF</a> <a href="https://t.co/pDgGWBAAyV">pic.twitter.com/pDgGWBAAyV</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

